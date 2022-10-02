'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' crew slams working eviornment: 'treated horribly'

Netflix's recent most watched series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story makes viewers uncomfortable; however, the crew members are also not spared.

The show's production coordinator Kim Alsup penned a tweet explaining her ordeal on set as "treated horribly."

She further added she was one of two Black people on the shooting set, and often, crew members called her by the second name Black person.

"They kept calling me her name. We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5'10. I'm 5'5," Alsup wrote on Twitter. "Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too."

During a recent interview with the LA Times, the production coordinator said she did not see Dahmer on Netflix because it could be triggering for her.

"I just feel like it's going to bring back too many memories of working on it. I don't want to have these PTSD types of situations," she added.

"The trailer itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet, and I didn't think that anybody was going to read."

Alsup further told the Times that the show's production did not include any mental health coordinator, adding, which is the reason the show had an unhealthy work environment.

