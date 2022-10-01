Pakistan to fly to New Zealand tomorrow for tri-series with Bangladesh, Blackcaps

Green Shirts celebrate after an English player's dismissal during the ongoing T20I series against England. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Ahead of the tri-nation series slated to take place this month, the Pakistan team will fly to New Zealand after its seven-match T20I series against England comes to an end on October 2 (tomorrow).



The team will leave as soon as the series wraps up and will reach Australia's Sydney via Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Green Shirts will then be flown to Auckland in New Zealand and then to Christchurch where they will be facing Bangladesh and the Kiwis in a tri-series, which will begin on October 7.

Pakistan's first match in the series would be against Bangladesh, while the final would be played on October 14.

Players of the English squad will travel from Pakistan in groups. Those slated to play the ICC T20 World Cup will fly to Australia directly from Pakistan.

Following the tri-series, Pakistan's squad will participate in the highly-anticipated mega T20 event and will travel back to Australia on October 15 for an action-packed World Cup.

The team will partake in a practice session on October 17 and 19, ahead of its games in the World Cup.

The T20 World Cup begins on October 16 with the inaugural matches of the qualifiers to be played between Group A teams Sri Lanka and Namibia, as well as UAE and Netherlands.