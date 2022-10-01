WATCH: Pakistan's power-hitter Asif Ali celebrates birthday with teammates

Asif Ali after hitting a shot in a match for Pakistan. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Pakistan's right-hand batter Asif Ali on Saturday celebrated his 31st birthday with teammates in Lahore, where the Green Shirts are playing a seven-match T20I series against England.



The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its Twitter, shared a video of the 31-year-old batter cutting a cake and celebrating with fellow cricketers who cheer him up on his special day.

In the video, Asif is seen offering the cake to Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Shaan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, and Aamer Jamal who stand beside the cricketer and clap marking the joyful occassion.

"Cake, laughs and good wishes," PCB wrote in the tweet.

The team's power-hitting batsman came into the spotlight following his performance in the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021.

Ali's batting display against New Zealand and Afghanistan was sensational. Meanwhile, Asif has bagged 885 runs for Pakistan across 59 innings during his international cricket career till date.

The hard-hitter, on his big day, was wished by current and former players including Shadab Khan and Saeed Ajmal who lauded his sportsmanship and skills as a cricketer.

"May you win many more matches for Pakistan and may you have a wonderful happy life," Shadab wrote in his tweet.

"Happy birthday @AasifAli45 keep smiling and hitting many more sixes for Pakistan," tweeted Ajmal, Pakistan's former spinner.

The International Cricket Council also wished the cricketer on the micro-blogging site.



