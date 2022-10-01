WATCH: Pakistan's power-hitter Asif Ali celebrates birthday with teammates

LAHORE: Pakistan's right-hand batter Asif Ali on Saturday celebrated his 31st birthday with teammates in Lahore, where the Green Shirts are playing a seven-match T20I series against England.
The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its Twitter, shared a video of the 31-year-old batter cutting a cake and celebrating with fellow cricketers who cheer him up on his special day.
In the video, Asif is seen offering the cake to Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf, Shaan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, and Aamer Jamal who stand beside the cricketer and clap marking the joyful occassion.
"Cake, laughs and good wishes," PCB wrote in the tweet.
The team's power-hitting batsman came into the spotlight following his performance in the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021.
Ali's batting display against New Zealand and Afghanistan was sensational. Meanwhile, Asif has bagged 885 runs for Pakistan across 59 innings during his international cricket career till date.
The hard-hitter, on his big day, was wished by current and former players including Shadab Khan and Saeed Ajmal who lauded his sportsmanship and skills as a cricketer.
"May you win many more matches for Pakistan and may you have a wonderful happy life," Shadab wrote in his tweet.
"Happy birthday @AasifAli45 keep smiling and hitting many more sixes for Pakistan," tweeted Ajmal, Pakistan's former spinner.
The International Cricket Council also wished the cricketer on the micro-blogging site.
Pakistan skipper moves up one place to third spot in ICC batting chart, thanks to second ton of his T20 career
Naseem Shah was taken to hospital last night after his health deteriorated, says PCB spokesperson
Pakistan and England will play the remaining three matches on September 28, September 30 and October 2 at Lahore's...
Sajid successfully summited Mount Manaslu at 8,163 metres
Both teams have won two matches each in the seven-match T20I series
English batters were sent to pavilion by Nawaz and Rauf as they bagged three wickets each, while Hasnain claimed two