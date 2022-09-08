VIDEO: Watch what happened between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad in Asia Cup?

Pakistan´s Asif Ali (R) and Afghanistan´s Fareed Ahmad argue after a dismissal during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. — AFP/File

SHARJAH: Pakistani batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan's pacer Farid Ahmad had a bitter moment on the field following former's dismissal in the 19th over.

The two cricketers got involved in an intense exchange which began after Ahmad teased Ali when he was dismissed.

Earlier, Asif Ali hit two sixes one of which was on Ahmad's delivery.

The instance has, however, left netizens speculating what could have happened between the two players.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Ali is seen getting aggressive towards the Afghan cricketer, after which he angrily raises his bat in the air as if trying to hit the pacer with it.

Soon after, both Afghan and Pakistani players including Azmatullah Umarzai and Hasan Ali stepped in to bring an end to argument.

In the heat of the moment, Afghan player Fazalhaq Farooqi also quipped at Asif as he walked toward the pavillion.

While Pakistan has won the match against the Afghan team, many are still discussing that what happened on the field was "unfortunate".

One Twitter user said, "The fight between Asif Ali and the Afghan bowler Very unfortunate."

Another user tweeted, "No one would like it the way Farooqi teased Asif Ali and karma paid him instantly."



