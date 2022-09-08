VIDEO: Watch what happened between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad in Asia Cup?

SHARJAH: Pakistani batter Asif Ali and Afghanistan's pacer Farid Ahmad had a bitter moment on the field following former's dismissal in the 19th over.
The two cricketers got involved in an intense exchange which began after Ahmad teased Ali when he was dismissed.
Earlier, Asif Ali hit two sixes one of which was on Ahmad's delivery.
The instance has, however, left netizens speculating what could have happened between the two players.
In a video, which has now gone viral, Ali is seen getting aggressive towards the Afghan cricketer, after which he angrily raises his bat in the air as if trying to hit the pacer with it.
Soon after, both Afghan and Pakistani players including Azmatullah Umarzai and Hasan Ali stepped in to bring an end to argument.
In the heat of the moment, Afghan player Fazalhaq Farooqi also quipped at Asif as he walked toward the pavillion.
While Pakistan has won the match against the Afghan team, many are still discussing that what happened on the field was "unfortunate".
One Twitter user said, "The fight between Asif Ali and the Afghan bowler Very unfortunate."
Another user tweeted, "No one would like it the way Farooqi teased Asif Ali and karma paid him instantly."
“Babar is a very nice guy. I have always had good conversations with him,” says Virat Kohli
Indian cricket fans troll and bombard Arshdeep with hateful discriminatory comments for dropping relatively easy catch...
Rizwan will undergo a precautionary MRI scan today to determine the extent of his injury
"Lot of people have my number and say things on TV but no one sent me a message," says Virat Kohli
Pakistan win against India in a thrilling match in the Asian mega event
Pakistan was chasing its archrival's target of 184 runs