Machine Gun Kelly shares special moments with daughter in sweet post

Machine Gun Kelly left fans in awe with the sweet post that he shared on social media.

The singing sensation, 32, brought his teenage daughter Casie, 13, on her 'first Europe tour' - and documented the results on Instagram.

After playing tourist by day, by night he partied in the City Of Light with his bombshell fiancee Megan Fox, 36, of Transformers fame.

Kelly, who is known for his unique fashion choices, also indulged in his own distinctive clotheshorse tendencies.

He could be seen in his new Instagram album bringing Casie to visit the Paris studio of American fashion designer Rick Owens.

At one point Kelly even posed on a zany chair that was designed to resemble Rick lying on his back and folding his legs up in the air.

The Emo Girl rapper, who shares his daughter with his ex Emma Cannon, threw on a long vest covered in hot pink faux fur.



His over nine million followers were also treated to a couple of pictures of Kelly enjoying an evening on the town with Megan, Casie, and a few friends.

Kelly's latest Paris trip comes amid news that his infamous '$30,000 Manicure' from this year's Billboard Music Awards is now being turned to charitable purposes.



