Coolio was facing three child support lawsuits before death: Report

It appears that Coolio did not have a smooth family life as the rapper fought three secret child support lawsuits with their mothers, as per records obtained by The Sun.
The Grammy-winner never disclosed the number of children he sired; however, it is assumed the rapper had no less than ten kids.
As per records, the deceased 59-year-old was involved in multiple child support lawsuits in Los Angeles with his former partners.
Meanwhile, the documents pointed out that Coolio was merely making monthly $1,387 at the time.
The Gangsta Paradise rapper died in LA from a cardiac arrest; his talent manager told The U.S. Sun.
"We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Cooli," the rapper's talent manager, Sheila Finegan, said in a statement.
"He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly."
