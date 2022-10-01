King Charles to transform Balmoral Castle into a museum in honor of the late Queen

File footage

King Charles has various plans set to honor his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new King, who took to the throne following the death of Her Majesty, has planned to transform the Queen’s Balmoral home into a museum, it has been reported.

The private Scottish castle, where Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, could be transformed into a public exhibition that holds memories from her seven-decade reign.

The museum will provide a chance to the royal fans to take a closer look of Royal jewelry and outfits worn by her Majesty, Daily Mail reported.

Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96, cherished many memories at Balmoral castle. She would call her time there ‘the big rest’ and is where she would spend her summers there with the rest of her family.

The estate has belonged to the British Royal Family since 1852 when it was bought from the Farquharson family by Prince Albert.