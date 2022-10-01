Queen Consort Camilla is being 'rebalanced' after Prince Harry 'nasty' jibes

Queen Consort Camilla has always been ridiculed by Prince Harry, says author.
Author Angela Levin says she has written the former Duchess of Cornwall's biography, out this week, to 'balance out' her negative image,
“I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things,” Ms Levin spoke on show “Lorraine."
“One was ‘The Crown,’ which I felt had been really cruel to her, and the other was actually Prince Harry, who had said really nasty things about her, too.”
Earlier, writer Tom Bower accused Camilla of being the 'racist' royal.
The wife of King Charles III allegedly drove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry away from UK over her “racist” remarks in their Archie.
“According to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’ In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’” the author wrote.
