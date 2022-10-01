Victoria Beckham tearfully reunites with son Brooklyn Beckham in Paris

Victoria Beckham could not hold back emotions at Paris Fashion Week.

The former Spice Girls, who reunited with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz in France last night, put an end to their allegedly family clash.

The 48-year-old broke down in tears as she saw her kids sitting front row as her fashion line was put on display on the ramp.

Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girl star wrote: "It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB".

Earlier, an insider told the Sun: "Victoria extended the olive branch and asked Brooklyn and Nicola to stay on in Paris and come to her show."

"They continued: It would put a stop to the rift rumours and she and the family would love to see them.

"To have him and his wife sitting front row at her first Paris show would put on a united front," they concluded.