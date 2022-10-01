Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to stand in ‘unpopularity’ with ‘scandal-prone’ royals

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly ‘desperate’ to keep connection with the Firm, even if it means dealing with ‘scandal-prone’ royals.



This insight has been made by royal author and commentator Richard Eden, in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Once the most-liked member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry currently languishes with his scandal-prone uncle, Prince Andrew, in the (un)popularity stakes.”

“Now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to be taking drastic measures. I can disclose that the couple have ditched Sunshine Sachs, the New York-based public relations outfit that has been advising Meghan Markle since her days as an actress on legal drama Suits.”