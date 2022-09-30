King Charles close friend blasts Meghan Markle for ‘concrete dress’

King Charles’ old friend has just called out Meghan Markle for her allegedly ‘bad’ wardrobe choice for her 2018 wedding.

This allegation has been issued by Old Etonian interior designer and royal pal Nicky Haslam.

He made the admissions to the Daily Mail and began by addressing Meghan’s dynamic with her siblings and admitted, “They're frightfully common, it would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan's father] had been there.”

To make matters worse “The royals probably don't quite know how to deal with them,” she further added.

He even criticized the £200,000 Givenchy bridal dress curated by Blare Waight Keller and branded it ‘concrete’.

“'I didn't very much like her dress — it didn't fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete,” he added before concluding.