Camilla could be first in line for any attack Prince Harry wishes to launch against royal family

Camilla, who previously was cast as the villain for her alleged rift with Diana over Charles, has finally become Queen Consort after her now husband's ascension to the throne.

After Prince William and Harry's mother's tragic death in a Paris car accident in 1997, Charles and Camilla slowly became more public with their relationship, eventually marrying in 2005.

Camilla, according to some royal commentators, could be first in line for any attack Diana's younger son Prince Harry wishes to level against the family in his upcoming memoir or Netflix show, which have been delayed following Queen's death.

She's now King Charles’ wife but Harry still seems fiercely protective over his mother Diana even though Camilla’s image has gone under a pretty remarkable transformation.

“The scorched earth left by Diana still smolders,” royal expert Tina Brown previously told The Daily Beast, per The Daily Express. “For the first 10 years after her death, the royals were still destabilized by the catastrophes surrounding Diana—from her divorce, the damage to Charles, the car crash, the effect on the boys.

"However, the rise of Kate Middleton and William have done a great deal to reduce that dark dust and decrease the Diana decibel. But with what Harry and Meghan have said and done, the next season of The Crown [which will focus on events leading up to and after Diana’s death], and Harry’s memoir will resurface a particular agony for Charles."

Netflix’s hit The Crown—which will cover the turbulent 1990s in the royal family in its next season—and Harry’s memoir will introduce an entirely new generation to the drama of the decade, which saw Charles and Diana separate in 1992, divorce in 1996, and Diana’s death in 1997.

“The Queen was restabilized after the death of Diana, whereas Charles has continually battled to end those ghosts,” Brown says.

“The rehabilitation of Camilla’s image has been utterly successful, but she lives in dread of Harry’s book. In some ways, Diana’s ghost still rattles at the gate.”

Another royal commentator Angela Levin made the shock claims while speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine. The author has released her new book Camilla From Outcast to Future Queen Consort, and discussed this with Christine, saying: "Prince Harry has said some nasty things about her too," after discussing how the Queen Consort was portrayed in Netflix's The Crown."

According to new reports, Meghan's hubby Prince Harry has decided to changes some chapters and passages of his highly-anticipated book after his and Meghan's appearances with their royal relatives at the Queen's funeral.