Nicola Peltz drops snap of Brooklyn hugging her mom after David Beckham ‘warning’

File Footage

Nicola Peltz shared a picture of her husband Brooklyn Beckham embracing her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz on social media following David Beckham’s warning.



Taking to Instagram, the Transformers actor dropped a video along with two snaps, one of which featured the budding chef with her mom.

In the photo, Brooklyn could be seen sporting a bright red Balenciaga co-ord while hugging his mother-in-law during a trip to Paris.

“I love my mom,” Nicola captioned the post.

This comes after a source told Daily Mail that David has “read the riot act” to Brooklyn last week after Nicola’s interview with Grazia Magazine in which she claimed that Vioctira Beckham ghosted her after offering to design her wedding dress.

The insider revealed that the former legendary footballer told his son, “We don't do this in our family – and you know that we don't do this in our family. What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.”

David is allegedly angry with Brooklyn and Nicola for addressing their private affairs publically as the source noted, “I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened.”