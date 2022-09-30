Prince William ‘will never call’ Camilla Queen Consort ‘step-grandmother’ to George, Charlotte, Louis

File Footage

Prince William is rumored to still have a grudge and ‘freeze out’ Camilla Queen Consort from being a ‘step-grandmother’ to his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



These insights have been brought to light by royal author Angela Levin, in her new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.

An excerpt from the book read, “William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children.”

The book also adds that the children currently have “two grandfathers but only one grandmother.”

“William and Harry were 23 and 20 respectively when Camilla officially became their step-mother in 2005. She was more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings. She tried to be encouraging rather than influential.”

She also referenced how the Queen Consort initially approached Prince Willaim and Harry in 200 and explained, “Nor has she tried to take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the Cambridges' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, especially as Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close.”