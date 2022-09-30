Dua Lipa, Trevor Noah spark romance rumours with NYC date

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have seemingly found love in each other.
The couple was spotted in New York City Wednesday night on a dinner date at Jamaican restaurant in the East Village called Miss Lily’s.
“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”
The informant further revealed that the duo “left together and walked,” stopping a few times “for long embraces” and even “kissed.”
This comes after Dua Lipa parted ways with Anwar Hadid in December 2021.
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively recently announced that they are expecting baby no. 4
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been urged by a royal expert to cut down on ‘gross display of wealth’
Trevor Noah breaks down ‘special message’ regarding his seven-year stint on ‘The Daily Show’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would receive invitation to attend King Charles coronation ceremony.
Netflix also rolled out a Korean version of 'Money Heist: Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area'
King Charles inherited his late mother Queen Elizabeth II´s string of racehorses