Jennifer Aniston turns heads in New York while filming ‘The Morning Show’ with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston has left onlookers spellbound with her latest fashion statement.

The Friends starlet’s recent appearance with her new co-star Jon Hamm on the sets of The Morning Show has left fans in awe.

The Murder Mystery diva, 53, was clicked in Coney Island, New York as she was busy filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series.

Aniston, who plays the news anchor Alex Levy, looked stunning as she was clad in a grey long-sleeve pullover sweater, which she wore overtop a black tee that peeked out from under the knitwear.

Putting her radiant look and flawless figure on display, the Just Go With It actress styled her winter wears with dark wash denim jeans.

She finished her look with regular glasses perched on the neckline of her top. The actress’ iconic blond locks were windswept, her strands set in a deep part.

The Mad Men actor, on the other hand, wore black jeans, a grey T-shirt under a cargo jacket, and black boots as they strolled in the sun.

Besides Aniston and Hamm, The Morning Show also stars Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup with others.