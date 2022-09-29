American rapper Coolio found dead in his friend's Los Angeles home

Coolio, who rose to fame during the 1990s with the hit track Gangsta's Paradise, was found dead on Wednesday in friend's Los Angeles home.



The American rapper's talent manager, Sheila Finegan, told TMZ, "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away Wednesday afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly. Please have Coolio's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

The 59-year-old, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly at a friend’s house on Wednesday when he asked to use the bathroom. Coolio failed to come out and his friend called for him several times but did not receive an answer.

When he went in to check on the rapper, Coolio was found unresponsive on the floor. Paramedics were called to the Los Angeles home at about 4pm and pronounced Coolio dead at the scene. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to reports, no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene of Coolio's death. An autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine an official cause of death.