Change needed in Punjab before of Nawaz Sharif's return: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in an interview with BBC Urdu. — Twitter/@FarhatJavedR

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan following the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz, however, a change is necessary in Punjab's power corridors.



Speaking on the Geo News programme "Capital Talk", Asif said that there will be a change in Punjab, pointing at the PTI government in the province. "We will be in a position to bring a change. We are trying and we will keep trying," he added.

The defence minister, upon being asked about the appointment of the chief of army staff (COAS), said that there are still two months left.

"Nawaz Sharif has appointed four army chiefs in the past and the fifth will be appointed by his brother," he said.

Asif said that where did the matter of consensus come in the appoint of the army chief, adding that this is not in any law or Constitution.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted party vice president and her husband Captain (retd) Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference.