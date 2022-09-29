Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral five hours after Queen Elizabeth's death

Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate revealed the monarch died from "old age" at 3:10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle when many of her family were still travelling to see her .

Princess Anne signed document shows that the Queen died just over three hours before the news was announced by Buckingham Palace in a statement at 6:30pm.



The time of death confirms that Harry and some other members of the royal family were still travelling to see her. The King, Queen Consort and Princess Royal were at Balmoral because they were already in Scotland undertaking engagements.

The Prince of Wales, Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke of York had flown from RAF Northolt, arriving at Aberdeen airport at 3.50pm and reaching Balmoral just after 5pm.

However, The Duke of Sussex, travelling separately, arrived at Balmoral just before 8pm.

Concerns had been raised at around 12.35pm, when Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.