Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana with subtle outfit choice during Wales visit

Kate Middleton has won over the hearts of her fans once again as she gave a subtle nod to late Princess Diana during her recent trip to Wales.

Kate and Prince William marked their first visit to Wales on Wednesday after their newly-given titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal, 40, chose to pay another subtle tribute to the late princess of Wales, Princess Diana, with her ensemble as she was spotted wearing an iconic ‘Spencer’ coat during the tour.

The mother of three sported a Welsh red coat on her first official visit to the country since the end of the mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth this month.

The royal wore the L.K. Bennett ‘Spencer’ coat ($1,080) as she mirrored Diana’s own first official visit to the country as princess, during which she wore a red coat.

Under her new coat, Kate wore black flared trousers and a black Boden cashmere crewneck ($170), per royal fashion critique Middleton Maven.

Kate made her coat shine by carrying a chic leather handbag, and finished her look with pointy heels. She kept her look simple with straight hair.

As per the website of the brand, it is described as "Spencer Red Recycled Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Coat."

Kate and William visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey first, where they met the volunteers and crew. The royal couple had earlier lived in Anglesey for three years after they got married.