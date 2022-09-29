Netflix ‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas says explicit scenes were ‘a part of a whole story’

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ana de Armas defended the explicit scenes in Netflix’s Blonde, terming it as ‘a part of a whole story’.

The movie is an adaption of the fictitious Marilyn Monroe biopic of the same name written by author Joyce Carol Oates. After its release, the movie gained quite a bit of criticism for Marilyn’s portrayal in the movie, especially its explicit scenes.

“It's harder for people to watch [those scenes] than for me to make them, because I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe,” said de Armas. “I didn't feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie I was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment. We had hundreds of conversations about these scenes. Everyone felt a deep respect for the movie we were making. And in that sense, I had no fear. I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all, even though they were really hard scenes.”

Directed by Andrew Dominik, de Armas is seen topless for a significant portion of the film, which has a run-time of almost three hours. Moreover, it features a range of uncomfortable moments from sexual assault to forced abortion, as well as a scene in which Monroe performs oral sex on President John F. Kennedy. However, the Deep Water actress made it clear that she always felt safe on set with the director and the intimacy coordinator.

“We actually did two takes of that scene only,” she shared. “We had an intimacy coordinator with us all the time, and she was very helpful. But I wouldn’t even say these scenes were more difficult than any other scene. It was just a part of a whole story. I knew exactly what the shot was going to be. I knew exactly what was going to be seen, what was not going to be seen, and it felt like it was the right thing to do.”