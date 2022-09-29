Kanye West starts buttering up Kris Jenner

Kanye West is struggling to get over Kim Kardashian. The US rapper put Kris Jenner's picture as his display picture on Instagram as part of his efforts to mend ties with the family of his former wife.

Kris is the only member of the clan who is still following Kanye on the photo and video sharing app.

Kim and her sisters unfollowed him after his ex-wife called him out for attacking Pete Davidson on Instagram.

Kim started dating the SNL comedian after her divorce from Kanye. She recently split from Pete, without giving any reasons for her latest break-up.



