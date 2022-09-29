Zardari facing post-COVID-19 complication: Bakhtawar

Asif Ali Zardari, a former president and co-chairman of the PPP, has post-COVID-19 health complications, according to his daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. She claimed that her father's health prevented him from helping with flood relief.
Taking to Twitter late Wednesday, Zardari's elder daughter disclosed that her father suffers from some health concerns as he has been a COVID-19 patient. She said that water has reappeared in his lungs.
She added that the PPP leader had also undergone a procedure in Karachi to treat the extra water in his lungs.
Issuing updates about her father's condition, Bakhtawar said her father was not physically able to take part in the flood relief efforts. But, she said the former president has children, who are reaching the flood-hit areas and doing the relief work in his place.
In concluding the tweet, she thanked those who expressed concerns for her father through messages and prayers.
On September 27, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area after his health deteriorated.
A medical team, led by Dr Asim Hussain, examined him and performed the procedure related to the lungs.
