Shilpa Shetty dances with an injured leg on her current favourite Falguni Pathak's song

Shilpa Shetty dances on her current favourite Falguni Pathak's song, even though her one leg has been fractured.
The actress shared her dance video on Instagram and wrote: “It’s the season to be Gujarati! Dancing (even on one leg) on my current favourite song by the Queen of Dandiya Falguni Pathak. #Navratri #garba #Day3 #Vasaldi #festivalsofindia #reelsviral #ColorofTheDay #blue.”
Take a look at the video:
The video immediately caught eyes on the social media. Shilpa’s fans flooded the comment section, dropped hearts and fire emoticons for her.
Earlier in August, Shetty’s leg got fractured while doing an action sequence from her upcoming Rohit Shetty web series Indian Police Force.
As per NDTV, the series features: Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles and will be released on Amazon Prime.
