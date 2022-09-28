Prince George once demonstrated his royal attitude to classmates

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George once showed off his royal attitude, warning his classmates about his father being the heir to the British monarchy’s throne.



"My dad will be king so you better watch out," Royal commentator Nicholl’s book The New Royals claims the 9-year-old once said per the Daily Mail.

"They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty," Nicholl’s told the outlet in a story published on Tuesday.

Prince George is second in line for the throne and his father Prince William is now first in line after King Charles III ascended to the thronefollowing the Queen's death.



The new book claims that George and his two siblings, seven-year-old Princess Charlotte and four-year-old Prince Louis, are being raised with an understanding of their family’s meaning while not taking away their childhoods.

The Daily Mail also makes mention of royal author Robert Lacey who reports that Kate and William told Prince George about his future role as King sometime around his seventh birthday.

“Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself. But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020 it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal “service and duty” would particularly involve,” Lacey wrote in his book Battle of Brothers per the outlet.