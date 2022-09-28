Alia Bhatt showers hubby Ranbir Kapoor with love on his 40th birthday

Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 today- Alia Bhatt wishes Beau, shares an adorable picture

Ranbir Kapoor turns 40 on September 28 and Alia Bhatt took her Instagram to keep the ritual of posting the cutest pictures of her man on special occasions.

This is Ranbir’s first birthday after marriage and Alia took her Instagram to post a picture from his last night’s birthday bash and wrote, “Happy 40 baby” with a yellow heart and an infinity emoji.





The much-adored couple appeared together in Brahmastra Part one-Shiva which became a hit despite the numerous boycott calls on Twitter. Plus, Ranbir is seen flaunting his relationship with Alia frequently.

In a recent interview, he told Navbharat Times, “I boast a lot that I am a very independent person and I am detached but I am very dependent on Alia. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat food without knowing where she is. It is very important for me that Alia stays near me.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s directorial alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He is also looking forward to Sandeep Reddy’s brainchild Animal, sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna.