Netflix’s series ‘Dahmer: Monster- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ achieves highest ratings since release

Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew viewers’ attention on its launch bagged 196.2M since its release on September 21.
The limited series has beaten shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third season of You, which scored 179M as reported by DEADLINE.
The opening ratings of the show since its launch has put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits.
Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of the Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it.
American Horror Story’s actor Evan Peters played the role of a notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the ten-part series.
The series is told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims and dives deeply into the police incompetence that allowed the native to go on a multiyear killing spree.
The series is a reenactment of the true instances in which Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go.
