Prince William asks royal staffers not to wear suits around his kids

Prince William reportedly ordered the royal staffers not to wear suits around his kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



The Prince of Wales is reportedly hoping to give his kids a childhood as “normal” as possible, shared royal expert Valentine Low in his book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

The author claimed: “He wants it to be casual” while quoting one household member: “The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy. If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then of course we [wear suits].”

Valentine further shared that the move was initially started as “casual Fridays” but it was later extended across the week.

William reportedly ordered the staffers that they should dress up casually unless they have an important meeting.

He apparently told them: “This is where my family lives.”

Meanwhile, an insider recently told The Sun that the Prince and Princess of Wales have asked the kids not to raise their voices at each other.

“Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal,” the insider said.

“The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William,” the source added.