Meghan Markle, Prince Harry end mourning period following Queen’s death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially end mourning period following Queen’s death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly ended the mourning period following the death of Queen Elizabeth.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially ended the mourning period on Tuesday by turning the homepage of their Archewell Foundation’s website to its original.

The couple had transformed the homepage to single black page with a message written on it in white letters to pay a touching tribute to the Queen.

Earlier, the royal family on Tuesday also announced the end of mourning period, one week after the Queen's funeral.

The palace said: “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.

“The Royal Family account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth.”



