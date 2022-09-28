Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha fly off to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities

Richa and Ali skips the 'no-phone policy' at their wedding

Earlier today, the paparazzi clicked Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at the Mumbai airport, the couple is off to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities.

The sources revealed the appearance of the duo at the airport. In the video, Richa could be seen wearing a perfect yellow traditional dress with her hair left open. She completed her look with a pair of cool sunglasses. She also carried a red-coloured tote bag and wore colourful khusaas.

Whereas, Ali opted for a casual look. He wore a white t-shirt with a pair of beige-coloured pants and a blue coat. He also wore a red cap along with a pair sunglasses.

The couple posed together at the airport carrying a beautiful smile on their faces.

The pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to commence from September 30th in Delhi and will continue for three days. Later on, the couple will fly off back to Mumbai for their reception.



According to PinkVilla reports, Chadha and Fazal will be hosting two receptions; one will be held at the iconic The Great Eastern Home while the other reception will be hosted at the Delhi GymKhana.