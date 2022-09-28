Mike Tindall reacts to backlash over wearing medals to Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall reacted to getting trolled after he wore medals to the monarch’s state funeral.



The 43-year-old former rugby player appeared on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast and weighed in on backlash on him wearing military medals is ‘unnecessary’.

“You don't have to shout at me on social media by the way,” he said.

"You can just ask and if you just ask I'll probably reply to you, as one person did. I can't control it, you get a uniform list and it says the dress code is strict, you wear a morning suit unless you're military,” he added.

“It has been an interesting one, we've had this discussion on the fact that I hate wearing them anyway. I think you would be the same because you class medals as a military honour,” said Mike.

"Any serviceman, I am deeply appreciative of your service and I have not served anywhere and actually haven't done anything to achieve those medals apart from being in the family.

“So the Jubilee medals, obviously I got married in 2011, so 2012 was her Diamond Jubilee and you get a medal if you're part of the family,” he continued.

"The people who work in her household get a medal, and if you've been serving in the armed forces for five years, and you're actively in service you get one too.

"So it's harder for [people in the] military to actually get a Jubilee medal unless they served for a long time,” added Mike.