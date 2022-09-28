Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski romance in ‘very early stages’: ‘They like each other’

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski like to hang out with each other as the duo is trying to figure out where their rumoured romance is headed.
An insider told Us Weekly that the Bullet Train star and the model “have been hanging out as friends,” while adding that their relationship is “in the very early stages” right now.
“But they like each other and are excited to see where things go,” the source added of the couple.
Another source told E! News that Ratajkowski is trying to divert attention from her recent divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard by enjoying Pitt’s company.
"Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company," the source told the outlet. "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce.”
“Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly,” the outlet shared.
However, an eyewitness said that duo enjoyed a dinner at NYC's Pearl Oyster Bar and that it "looked like a date."
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on September 8, 2022
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's new Prince and Princess of Wales titles seem to be in jeopardy
Kate Middleton kept Meghan Markle at arm's length during Queen funeral
King Charles III wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle part of his Kingship
Hailey Bieber says is minding her own business as people blame her for Justin-Selena split
Meghan Markle may return to UK in November to receive an award for her charity work.