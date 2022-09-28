King Charles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meeting expected in November

King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may attempt to reconcile in November as the Duchess is set to return to UK for an award.
The Daily Star, quoting royal expert Neil Sean, reported Meghan and Harry could use this opportunity of UK return to reconcile with the new king.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil Sean said, “They want to pick up the opportunity to reconnect with His Majesty King Charles… They really want to see if they can get together and paint a more consolidated picture for people here in the United Kingdom and around the world.”
Earlier, before Meghan and Harry’s return to California last week, Neil Sean had made a shocking revelation that the Duchess of Sussex reportedly requested King Charles III for a meeting to discuss the important royal matter.
She made the request in writing with a “formal letter.”
Meanwhile, there are reports Meghan may return to UK in November to receive an award for her charity work.
Meghan has not yet confirmed whether she will attend the event in person.
