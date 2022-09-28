Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Laurence O'Fuarain talks ‘becoming superman’

Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin actor Laurence O'Fuarain shared that he used Henry Cavill’s physical appearance as reference while training for his role in the prequel.



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, O'Fuarain spoke about his physical training for the role of the warrior Fjall in Blood Origin.

The actor revealed that he put pressure on himself in order to achieve a physique like Cavill, who starred as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. "He's literally Superman," O'Fuarain said in reference to Cavill's DC Extended Universe role. "So I knew I needed to really put the effort in."

The actor further revealed that he often wouldn't even have to go to the gym after filming due to the weight of the axe he exerted on set.

"Obviously, when we're using it to fight, I'd have to use the fake one," he said. "The normal takes where you're not actually fighting, it was always good to just react to the weight of it."

for the unversed, The Witcher: Blood Origin is the prequel miniseries of The Witcher .

The prequel series is set be released on December 25, 2022.