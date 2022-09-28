Accountability court issues notice to NAB on Dar’s plea

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition filed by federal Minister Ishaq Dar seeking cancellation of his warrants in the assets beyond means case.
On September 23, the accountability suspended the arrest warrants of Dar, who is replacing outgoing finance minister Miftah Ismail, till October 7, paving the way for him to return from London and surrender before the court.
On Monday, Dar accompanied by the prime minister landed in Pakistan after a five-year of self-imposed exile to assume the office of the federal finance minister.
On December 11, 2017, the accountability had declared Ishaq Dar a proclaimed offender in a NAB reference due to his continued absence from the proceedings. The NAB accused Dar of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The case was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.
During the course of proceedings, Senator Ishaq Dar surrendered himself before the accountability court and pleaded to cancel his arrested warrants.
Meanwhile, the accountability court issued notice to the NAB on his plea and ordered Dar to appear before the court on October 7.
“We will hear the application for cancellation of warrants along with assets’ reference,” the judge remarked and adjourned the hearing till October 7 (Friday).
More to follow ....
