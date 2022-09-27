Ashley Roberts dazzles in neon yellow jumper and figure-hugging skirt

Ashley Roberts looked nothing short of perfect in her recent look as she left work at Heart FM in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday morning.

The Pussycat Doll, 41, put her chic look on display, in a neon yellow jumper and figure-hugging aqua faux leather pencil skirt

Ashley looked in high spirits as she posed for the cameras in the cropped knitted jump and tight-fitting skirt that accentuated her curves and looked gorgeous as ever.

The fashionista boosted her height with an aqua-coloured pair of pointed stiletto heels while carrying her belongings in a white top-handle bag.

Last month, it was revealed Ashley was left shaken by a 'stalker who became fixated with her and turned up at her London home before being arrested.

The star went to a central London police station and had her private protection bolstered amid concern about the man's appearance at her home.

Police in London has now arrested a man in connection with stalking the Heart FM DJ.