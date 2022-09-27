What new features does Meta have in store for its Facebook, Instagram users?

Meta's new feature. — Meta

What new feature does Meta have in store for its users?

Meta, Facebook and Instagram's parent company, has introduced new features for the applications' users, letting them access, create, and switch between multiple accounts and profiles within the two apps.

In order to use the features, users will have to add both accounts to the same Accounts Centre.

According to Meta, the new features will let users view both profiles in one place. They can also view notifications for each profile to remain updated on activity across both platforms.

Meta is testing this feature on iOS, Android and the web globally.



New account registration and login flow are also being introduced which will allow users to log in and create new accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Users who are new to using these platforms can create an account and use that account to sign up for additional ones. Moreover, people who have accounts on both Facebook and Instagram can use login information from one app to access the other.

For this, their accounts will have to be in the same Accounts Centre. This feature is being tested on iOS and Android globally.