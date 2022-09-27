Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to host their Mumbai reception at 'The Great Eastern Home'

Ali and Richa to get married on October 6

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal decides to host one of their wedding receptions at a The Great Eastern Home.

They are going to host two receptions; one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. The venue for their Delhi reception was revealed earlier. The Mumbai reception is going to take place at a 176-year old mill which has been converted into an event space. The place is now called as The Great Eastern Home.

Initially, the space was a contemporary furniture store inside the mill. Now it has been transformed into a luxury spot. This venue has conducted various parties, fashion shows, weddings and festivals.

The lovebirds; Richa and Ali have briefed to turn the spot into a pretty lavish space containing the elements that best suits the off-screen personality of the two.

Their Delhi reception is going to take place at the Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the oldest clubs of India, established in 1913.

As per IndiaToday, the pre-festivities will begin from 30th September onwards. The couple will finally tie the knot on October 6th.