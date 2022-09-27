Meghan Markle clashed with Queen Elizabeth ahead of wedding to Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth clashed ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, a new book has claimed.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her upcoming book titled The New Royals, talks about Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's relationship.
Nicholl says Meghan and the Queen clashed during the planning process and the monarch scolded the Duchess during a tasting for her wedding.
The royal expert, quoting the source, said that Meghan got "quite upset" with a staff member during a menu tasting for her wedding at Windsor Castle.
"Suddenly the Queen walked in and said, 'Meghan, in this family we don't speak to people like that.’”
Meanwhile, Meghan had reportedly surprised the Queen with her wedding dress as well.
