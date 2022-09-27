Ishaq Dar sworn in as senator

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani administers oath to PML-N leader Ishaq Dar. — PTV News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Ishaq Dar — who arrived in Pakistan along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday night — took oath as a senator amid protest by the PTI’s lawmakers today (Tuesday).

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to Dar.

During the swearing-in ceremony at the Senate, the PTI’s senators chanted slogans, surround the speaker's dais, and tore the copies of the agenda of the meeting.

The Senate chairman directed all members to maintain the decorum of the Upper House as Dar continued to receive felicitations from members of the coalition parties.

Dar, who had been living in the UK for the last five years in self-exile, will swear in as the federal finance minister tomorrow (September 28) at 10am.



President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to Dar at Aiwan-e-Sadar, while all arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony will be completed by tomorrow morning.

“I have returned to my country by the grace of God. I will try my best to pull Pakistan out of the [economic] maelstrom it is surrounded with,” Dar said after landing yesterday.

He shared that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz have handed over the responsibility of the finance ministry to him.

“[We] pulled Pakistan out of an economic maelstrom back in 1998 and 2013,” the incoming finance minister said.

Dar has returned to “facilitate” the government in its efforts to resurrect the cash-strapped economy by taking over the key portfolio of the finance ministry.

Miftah Ismail stepped down as the finance minister in line with the party's decision ahead of Dar's arrival. Today, he officially tendered his resignation to PM Shehbaz.

The decision was made during a meeting of PML-N leaders in London, including Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz, and others. During the session, several issues related to the country were discussed in detail.

According to a PML-N spokesperson, during the meeting, Miftah handed over his resignation to Nawaz and thanked him for giving him a chance to lead the ministry.

Miftah also said that over the last four months, he performed to the best of his abilities and remained loyal to his party as well as the country. He will, however, continue to remain a member of the finance ministry.