Britney Spears says it is 'way too late' for career after 14-year long 'humilation'

Britney Spears does not wish to get back to her career in the entertainment industry.
Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old pop star lashed out at the entertainment industry, that deprived her of her basic rights as a human being.
"After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months... Jesus f***ing Christ..." she wrote.
"I'd like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down 8 hours a day 7 days a week... no car, own security of 5 years telling me at my own door I can't walk outside for 4 months...no door for privacy... and watched me change naked and shower..." Spears continued.
Britney later added that she would rather sit at home all day than go back to the toxicity of Hollywood.
"Pssss... you say do what you want to do now," she explained. "Really 14 years later after being humiliated... it's WAY too late for that... again I'd rather stay home and s*** in my f***ing pool than join the entertainment business."
"They ruined it for me, embarrassed me, and made me feel like absolutely nothing," she added.
