That '90s Show: Mila Kunis reveals new details in upcoming ‘That '70s Show’ spinoff

Mila Kunis sat down in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and revealed some interesting details about much-anticipated That ’70s Show reboot, That ’90s Show.

The show is slated for a release on Netflix sometime later this year or early next. On the show, Kunis will reunite with husband Ashton Kutcher in guest appearances as they reprise their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso respectively. The pair will be seen in a very different life in Point Place.

In the interview, Kunis promised that eager fans of the original will be ‘very happy’ with the whole series, though she joked the actor playing her child in the ’90s spinoff is ‘way too old’ to be hers.

“First and foremost, my child, without giving too much away, in the show, is way too old to be my child,” Kunis quipped. “So, I was like, ‘What? What are we, like, teen parents?’ So first of all, my kid is way too old. I want everyone to know, not possible.”

“This kid’s too old to be my kid, okay, y’all? I just want that to be very clear,” she added. “I was a child bride!”

However, the Luckiest Girl Alive actor was excited about the upcoming reboot. “It is very good," Kunis maintained. “It's great in fact, and I think that anyone that's ever watched ’70s, that was a fan, I think will be very, very, very, very, happy with the inciting incident of the whole series.”

That '90s Show will feature a number of members of the original cast such as Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman. They will also be taking on roles behind the screen as executive producers. Moreover, Tommy Chong will be back as Leo and Netflix announced that Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama will also have guest appearances on reboot.

