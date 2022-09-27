Pak vs Eng: Will Shadab and Naseem play remaining T20Is against England?

Pakistan’s Vice-captain Shadab Khan (L) and pacer Naseem Shah (R) —/Facebook/Twitter/file

KARACHI: Pakistan Vice-captain Shadab Khan and fast bowler Naseem Shah will be seen in action for the remaining three T20 Internationals against England scheduled to be played in Lahore, said well-informed sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah were given rest during the first phase of the series. The all-rounder was given a complete rest while Naseem Shah was part of the opening match against the visitors in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first leg of the home series, comprising four matches, was played in Karachi, with each side bagging two wins to level the series so far.

However, the remaining three T20I will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The teams are scheduled to participate in practice matches on Tuesday (today) and play the remaining three matches on September 28, September 30 and October 2 at Qaddafi Stadium.

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey