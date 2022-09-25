Pak vs Eng: Pakistan's batting ends, England to chase 167 runs

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 25, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan scored 166 in the first innings of the fourth T20I match against England, happening at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

At a loss of four wickets, the Green Shirts handed over a 167-runs target to England, whose batters will now be taking over the pitch.



Pakistan's opening pair, comprised of wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Captain Babar Azam, scored 88 and 36 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, England's Reece Topley bagged two wickets for 37 runs.

Earlier, England captain Moeen Ali won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the fourth Twenty20 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.



England, on their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years, lead the seven-match series 2-1.

Sunday's match is Pakistan's 200th T20I, making it the first team to reach the milestone.

England made three changes from the last game. Alex Hales and David Willey came into the side while Olly Stone was handed his international T20 debut.

They replaced Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.

Pakistan left out Haider Ali (unfit) and Shahnawaz Dahani to bring Asif Ali and Naseem Shah.

The remaining matches are in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey