Hilaria Baldwin deals with ‘mama guilt’ after welcoming seventh baby with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin has been trying to balance her life after bringing home her seventh child, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena, with husband Alec Baldwin on September 22.
The fitness enthusiast opened up on dealing with ‘mama guilt’ as she detailed her challenges in an Instagram Story, shared on Monday.
Baldwin, 38, shared that this has been a “process” for her family. “Am I getting it right?” she captioned a mirror selfie, adding, “Def not all the time.”
“Mama guilt?” she asked. “Obviously. Emotions: all over the place.”
The former yoga instructor penned that she wants her other children — Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 1 — to “feel like they have mama time too” now that Ilaria is home.
The Living Clearly Method author posted the selfie of her with children Eduardo and Lucia and wrote, "Bringing baby home is magical, and it's always a transition that we all feel."
She shared, "I am trying to balance new mom again, with breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be."
While juggling life as a new mom, Hilaria thanked her children for helping her out. "Grateful for these two, who come in to watch their little sister so I can shower," she wrote in another Sept. 26 IG Story in which, Carmen and Rafael were seen holding baby Ilaria. "Best helpers."
The royal family account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members
Prince Harry was allegedly ‘intimidated’ seeing the love for King Charles and the monarchy after the Queen's death
King Charles III has strong opinions and very direct interactions with aides
Meghan Markle is allegedly editing upcoming episodes of her Spotify podcast Archetypes after the Queen's death
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told check-in their blunders with PR
Kunis will also reunite with husband Ashton Kutcher in guest appearances