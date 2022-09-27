King Charles likely to ‘humiliate’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at his coronation

King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on September 8, and plans of his coronation are underway.



It is believed that King Charles will have his coronation ceremony in Spring 2023.

The King is expected to have about 2,000 guest at his coronation ceremony, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have taken place for the last 900 years.

As per reports, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — will play more prominent roles than other members of the royal family at the coronation.



King Charles will embarrass Harry and Meghan with the seating arrangement as he did during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

He will offer the Duke and Duchess cheap seats because he does not want them to get any of the spotlight.