King Charles likely to ‘humiliate’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at his coronation

King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on September 8, and plans of his coronation are underway.
It is believed that King Charles will have his coronation ceremony in Spring 2023.
The King is expected to have about 2,000 guest at his coronation ceremony, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, where coronations have taken place for the last 900 years.
As per reports, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — will play more prominent roles than other members of the royal family at the coronation.
King Charles will embarrass Harry and Meghan with the seating arrangement as he did during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
He will offer the Duke and Duchess cheap seats because he does not want them to get any of the spotlight.
Kim Kardashian was forced to leap up a set of stairs in an extremely tight-fitting dress
Kanye West and Irina Shayk were briefly linked in June when they enjoyed time together in France
Aniston looks gorgeous in aviator glasses with her golden blonde hair
Ali and Richa to host two wedding receptions: One in Mumbai and one in Delhi
The TV presenters appeared to be back to their happy selves after 73,000 fans called for them to be sacked over the...
Michael Jackson's son Prince steps outside with girlfriend, enjoys rideMichael Jackson's son Prince Jackson was...