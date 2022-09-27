Prince Harry ‘just as complicit’ in Megxit as Meghan Markle: Expert

file footage

Prince Harry was allegedly ‘just as complicit’ in staging 2020’s Megxit as his wife Meghan Markle, royal expert Daniela Elser has said in reaction to a new bombshell book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Elser echoed Valentine Low’s claims in her recent book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, in which she claims that Prince Harry had a big hand in upsetting royal staff and causing trouble within the Royal Household leading up to their departure from the family.

Sharing her views in a piece for news.com.au, Elser wrote: “Perhaps that comes down to the fact that to accept Meghan wasn’t the key agitator who must shoulder the full responsibility for Megxit then we have to admit that the Harry we loved for all those years, the eternally cheeky chappie, was in truth a deeply unhappy man.”

“Maybe I’m getting far too philosophical for a Monday but does that make us also complicit in his suffering back then? Or do we feel slightly duped that the prince we thought we knew was only really a front?” she further questioned.

Elser then added: “Over the decades we have accepted a series of largely one-dimensional versions of Harry: Harry the lost boy, Harry the party boy, Harry the committed military man and Harry the lovestruck newlywed.”

“Since the events of January 8, 2020 what the world has been forced to face is the reality of a much more complicated and turbulent Harry and that is a much harder and more problematic story to tell,” she concluded.