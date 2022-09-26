Sajid Ali Sadpara creates history, climbs world's eighth highest peak

Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara. — Twitter/@sajid_sadpara

KARACHI: Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara created history on Monday when he became the first Pakistani alpinist to achieve the true summit of Nepal's Mount Manaslu, the world's eighth highest peak.



Sadpara’s team confirmed that he reached atop Manaslu before a huge avalanche had the climber stuck around C4 in the afternoon.

Manaslu’s 'true summit' became the centre of attention when last year renowned Nepali climber Mingma G claimed that all previous summits done at the peak were not the actual summit and there's still distance left from the actual top of the mountain.

Following Mingma's revelation, several climbers aiming for different records had announced to re-summit Manaslu including Pakistan's Sirbaz Ali and Shehroze Kashif.

Sajid, son of late high-altitude mountaineer Ali Sadpara, was among the climbers who were aiming to complete the true summit this season.

His team confirmed that Sajid successfully summited Mt Manaslu 8163m on Monday afternoon without the use of supplemental oxygen.

As per Sajid’s expedition management company, he had already crossed 8000m and had moved ahead when the huge avalanche struck climbers en route C-4 which forced many other climbers to abandon their plans.