Govt forms JIT to probe PM Shahbaz's alleged audio leak

— Thumbnail image is a screengrab of Geo News live streaming

ISLAMABAD: The government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the data hacked from the Prime Minister's House.



The development came after the contents of an audio call were leaked on social media alleging a discussion between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and an unidentified person.

Following the matter, a high-level investigation was initiated to inquire about the data leak from the PM House, with one member each in the JIT to be included from the country's intelligence agencies.

The investigative team will examine how the data was hacked and will possess the authority to probe the PM House staff.

According to sources, the team will investigate if devices were installed in the PM House or if the phone calls were recorded. The team will also check which officers were present in the house at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, special branch personnel designated at the PM's secretariat will also be interrogated.

Sources added that the movement of the security personnel posted at the PM's House and office has also been restricted.

Moreover, PM Shahbaz also called a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday related to the recording at the Prime Minister's House. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the security agencies.

Audio leaks

The latest and second leaked audio that went viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and others — contains a discussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

In the audio, PML-N leaders can be allegedly heard expressing their opinions over PTI’s resignations. They are also talking about London's permission to accept the resignations.

Before that, another leaked audio had gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shahbaz — that contained a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.