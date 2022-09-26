Johnny Depp is 'dating and takes better care of himself' 3 months following defamation trial

Johnny Depp is 'dating and takes better care of himself 3 months following the trial verdict against ex-wife Amber Heard.
A source close to the Edward Scissorhands actor, 59, tells PEOPLE that "he is actually in a much better place lately. He takes better care of himself."
"He is dating and genuinely seems happy," the insider continues of Depp, whom PEOPLE recently confirmed is dating Joelle Rich, one of the attorneys from his U.K. libel case.
The source says that during his six-week trial against Heard, 36, "Johnny's ugly sides were exposed."
"He has never claimed he is perfect, but making changes is hard. He has worked on issues and accepted help," the insider adds.
A source confirmed Depp's relationship with Rich on Thursday, telling PEOPLE, "They are dating but it's not serious."
Rich is a London lawyer who was on the actor's legal team during his libel case against The Sun, which he lost in November 2020.
He sued the newspaper for calling him a "wife-beater," but the court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and his ex-wife Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.
The actor felt the presence of Monroe's spirit on set
Prince Harry accused of wearing a façade ‘for years’ and ‘causing Megxit’ in the end
Here is the list of complete top 8 K-dramas
Farhan Akhtar to bring SRK, Amitabh and Ranveer together for 'Don 3'. reports
King Charles has been advised to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters as a monarch
The new season for Netflix's The Crown' is set to focus on King Charles and Diana's divorce and 'all-out war'